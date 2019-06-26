Funeral services for David Cook from S.C. Highway Patrol

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:51 pm

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces the following funeral arrangements for South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal A. David Cook who passed away on June 24 following an extended illness:

Visitation:

When: TODAY, June 26, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Open Arms Fellowship, 402 Hoover Street North, Hampton, SC

Funeral Services:

When: Thursday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Where: Open Arms Fellowship, 402 Hoover St. North, Hampton, SC

Burial :

Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a procession from Open Arms Fellowship to the Rivers Cemetery, 3079 Pond Town Road, Brunson

Memorials may be sent to: Rivers Cemetery Association, c/o: Dawn Winn, 4935 Prince William Road, Brunson

First responders from the Walterboro Police and Fire Departments, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue lined the streets of Walterboro last week as a motorcade escorted former law enforcement officer David Cook from Charleston to Hampton.

Cook died from cancer on Monday. He formerly worked with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Yemassee Police Department and Colleton Fire-Rescue.

“David is a good man and dedicated honorable public servant with whom I had the pleasure of working beside for many years. He’s the selfless kind of man who would take the shirt of his back if you needed it. I ask everyone in the community to please join our first responder family in sending prayers for David and his family during this difficult time,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.

Photos by BRANDY HERRINGTON