FSA nominations open

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 3:43 pm

By CHRIS WALLACE

Acting County Executive Director

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) began accepting nominations for county committee members on Friday June 14. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the Colleton County committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.

“I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation including underserved producers, which includes beginning farmers, women and minority farmer and ranchers.”

Committees make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Their input is vital on how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees.

The committees are made of 3-11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.

Producers serving on our FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Producers should visit their local FSA office to find out how to get involved in their county’s election. Check with the Colleton County USDA Service Center to see if your local administrative area is up for election this year.

Organizations, including those representing beginning farmers, women and minority producers, also may nominate candidates. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

This year’s election will be held for eligible voters in LAA-3 (Heyward-Blake, Upper Verdier and Lower Verdier communities). All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 1. Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning November 4.

For more information, please call the Colleton County FSA Office at 843-549-1821, extension 2.

JULY 15 DEADLINE TO TIMELY REPORT PLANTED ACRES

Monday July 15 is the deadline to timely report spring and summer-seeded crop, CRP and perennial forage to your local county FSA office. Please call and make an appointment to report your crops.

Crops reported after July 15 will be charged a late-reporting fee. In order to receive full benefits from FSA, you have to have a full acreage report on file.