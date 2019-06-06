Fire damages home on Drain Road

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:33 pm

A Drain Road home was heavily damaged in an evening fire on Sunday June 2. At 10:40 p.m., the homeowner returned to his residence to find smoke and flames coming from one end of the singlewide mobile home. He called 9-1-1 and attempted to extinguish the fire until Colleton County Fire-Rescue units arrived. The first firemen on the scene reported the residence was approximately 30 percent involved. Firefighters deployed two hand lines, made entry through the front door and conducted an aggressive interior attack on the blaze. They quickly got control of the fire; however, the flames already gutted most of the interior. It appears the fire began in the back bedroom. No one was home when the fire occurred and no injuries were reported. The man lost most of his belongings and the Red Cross is assisting him. Water supply to battle the fire was brought to the scene by water tenders.

