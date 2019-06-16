Fathers, make family a top priority | Faith

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:44 am

There are several things that you cannot get back once they are lost, but time is probably the most important one.

At times, we are all guilty of putting off what we can do today for tomorrow. However, once that important moment is gone, it is lost. Therefore, fathers, whatever you do, make your family a top priority.

Genesis 18:19 (ESV) affirms, “For I have chosen him, that he may command his children and his household after him to keep the way of the LORD by doing righteousness and justice, so that the LORD may bring to Abraham what he has promised him.” Further, Ephesians 6:4 (ESV) says, “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

Consequently, fathers, you are in charge of your household, ensuring that your family is properly supported emotionally, physically, financially and most of all, spiritually. According to Joshua 24:15 (ESV), “…But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Life is so fragile, fathers — so make sure that you are spending that quality time with your family that is desperately needed. Spending countless hours at the office and being too tired to spend time with your family once you get home is not good. Frequently missing your children’s extracurricular activities and their special times in life could ultimately backfire on you.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to be a part of community and civic activities, but not to the point where you are spending more time with those things than with your family. Make sure you are not giving others more time than you are giving to your family.

Time can slip away from you so fast that you can end up wondering, “Where did the years go?” Therefore, find those moments of quality time to spend with your family. The most meaningful gift that you can give your family is the gift of time, for once you have departed this world, it is that gift they will remember the most.

Fathers, for those of you who are already doing this, continue sharing this treasure of love with your family. You won’t regret it.

As you share this special day with your family, think about the meaning of this illustration from My Good Time Stories, “One More Time, Daddy?” It is bittersweet with a powerful message about time with family.

“While at the park one day, a woman sat down next to a man on a bench near a playground. ‘That’s my son over there,’ she said, pointing to a little boy in a red sweater who was gliding down the slide.

‘“He’s a fine looking boy’ the man said. ‘That’s my daughter on the bike in the white dress.’

“Then, looking at his watch, he called to his daughter, ‘What do you say we go, Melissa?’

“Melissa pleaded, ‘Just five more minutes, Dad. Please? Just five more minutes.’

“The man nodded, and Melissa continued to ride her bike to her heart’s content. Minutes passed, and the father stood and called again to his daughter, ‘Time to go now?’

“Again, Melissa pleaded, ‘Five more minutes, Dad. Just five more minutes.’

“The man smiled and said, ‘OK.’

‘“My, you certainly are a patient father,’ the woman responded.

“The man smiled and then said, ‘Her older brother Tommy was killed by a drunk driver last year while he was riding his bike near here. I never spent much time with Tommy, and now I’d give anything for just five more minutes with him. I’ve vowed not to make the same mistake with Melissa. She thinks she has five more minutes to ride her bike. The truth is, I get five more minutes to watch her play.’

“Lesson: Life is all about making priorities, and family is the one and only priority on top of all others, so spend all the time you can with loved ones.”

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and the fathers-to-be.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)