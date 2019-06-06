Escape bid injures two

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm

An attempt to elude Walterboro police officers ended badly for a driver and his female passenger June 2.

A city police officer had spotted a vehicle with an inoperable headlight and inoperable license plate tag light at Bells Highway and Robertson Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into a parking lot of a business and then reportedly left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, striking a mailbox, fence and tree in his bid to escape.

He made his way back onto Bells Highway headed west. The high-speed chase left the city on Mount Carmel Road about 12:30 a.m. with the fleeing motorist being trailed by the officer. Additional city officers and members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office joined in the effort to stop the motorist.

When the fleeing driver attempted to turn onto Quail Drive from Mount Carmel Road, he lost control of his small silver Impala.

The car overturned in a ditch. Walterboro police and sheriff’s deputies were on the scene immediately following the crash and were able to assist the female occupant in exiting the vehicle.

She suffered non-life threatening multiple traumatic injuries. She reportedly said that she and the driver had been at a family gathering and he was giving her a ride to her residence. She does not face any charges.

With multiple ambulances involved in a fatal on ACE Basin Parkway, an ambulance stationed at Bells Crossroads responded to Quail Drive to tend to the victims.

A medical helicopter was also requested, but none were available due to a multi-helicopter response in Allendale County.

The male driver was trapped in the vehicle and complained of several injuries. Firefighter-paramedics treated the injured man in the car while other firefighters used a hydraulic cutter and spreader to fold down the roof and free the driver.

Both crash victims transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston with additional firefighter-paramedics on board to assist with their care.

The accident blocked traffic on Quail Drive for approximately 90 minutes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

City police anticipated citing the driver, Rondey D. Behling, 27, of Williams, on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while under a license suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.