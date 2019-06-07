Elks’ bike run raises money for veterans
by The Press and Standard | June 7, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:43 pm
About 50 bikers rode from the Walterboro Elks Lodge to the Charleston area on Saturday. The Elks will use the funds for veteran-related projects.
