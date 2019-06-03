Elijah May | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | June 3, 2019 5:44 pm
Elijah May
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapel and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Master Elijah Elliott May entered into rest with our Lord and Savior Friday evening, May 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019, from Calvary Chapel Summerville, 975 Bacon’s Bridge Road, Summerville. Pastor Vic Carroll officiating. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 12 noon that day in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow at 4 o’clock that afternoon in Evergreen Cemetery, Bladen Street, Beaufort.
