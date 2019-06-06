Driver charged in weekend wreck

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:11 pm

A Jasper County man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday June 1 fatal crash on ACE Basin Parkway.

Deontre L. Cohen, 29, of Pineland was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on a charge of felony driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Cohen was injured in the crash and transported to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

When Cohen was released from the hospital on the afternoon of June 3, he was taken into custody and transported to the Colleton County Detention Center to await a bond hearing on the charge.

The crash had resulted in the death of his passenger, Sondra Taylor, 35, of Luray.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reported that Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Harvey listed multiple trauma as the cause of death.

The first Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to arrive at the scene found Cohen’s heavily damaged pickup truck overturned in the roadway and a small Porsche with moderate damage in a ditch off the roadway.

Both Taylor and Cohen were partially ejected from the pickup truck and trapped in the wreckage.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Cohen was traveling south on the ACE Basin Parkway near Balchem Lane at approximately 10:30 p.m. when the truck went off the right side of the roadway.

The 1998 Chevrolet truck then returned to the roadway, entered the median and began flipping end over end. It then entered the northbound lanes and collided with the 2006 Porsche, injuring the driver.

Cohen was transported to the Trauma Unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in critical condition.

The driver of the sports car was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in the accident.

Northbound traffic on ACE Basin Parkway was blocked for seven hours while the accident was investigated. Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.