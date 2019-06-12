Downey signs to play soccer at USC Lancaster Soccer

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:14 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After the Colleton County Lady Cougar’s soccer season ended, Kate Downey knew she was not ready to give up the sport she loves and had played for 14 years. So, when a late offer from USC–Lancaster was put on her plate, she grabbed it.

Downey, a goalkeeper, will join the Lancers to compete in the NJCAA Division I, Region X this fall. Downey also received an offer from USC–Salkehatchie.

According to Downey, she was initially contacted by Lancaster via Twitter. “I looked on Twitter one day and the coach tweeted me,” said Downey. Later that day, he emailed me and asked me to come check out the school and said he would like me to play for him.”

“USC–Lancaster will allow me to keep playing the sport I love,” said Downey. “The school has a small campus, and everything was together — which I really liked. The coach was nice. It felt like it was the right place for me to be. At USC-Lancaster, there are fewer than 20 students in most classes. I feel this will help me make more of a connection with the professors and receive help, if needed.

“I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for pushing me to do my very best and never telling me to give up,” said Downey. “They are my biggest supporters and I could not thank them enough. Also, Coach Matt Hooker and Bert Duffie really influenced me the most when it came to soccer. They were my travel ball coaches for many seasons and taught me the game. They always pushed me to my very best at it.”

Kate is the daughter of John Paul Downey and Harper Downey of Walterboro. She plans to pursue a degree in science.