Downed trees create problems during storm

The storm that passed through Colleton County Thursday evening resulted in isolated power outages caused, for the most part, by downed trees coming in contact with power lines.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office in Charleston recorded rainfall in the Walterboro area at approximately 1.5 inches and estimated winds approaching 50 miles per hour during the storm.

Walterboro Fire Department handled three calls as a result of the storm. A call initially reported as a house fire turned out to be a downed tree taking down the residence’s electrical line. A tree blocking the roadway on Josie Drive generated the second call and the third call was a false alarm caused by the storm.

Calls into Colleton County Fire-Rescue began around 7:15 p.m. when a tree on a power line sent a fire crew to the 300 block of Industrial Road.

Firefighters at the Green Pond fire station at 503 Fire Station Road were dispatched to a tree on a power line in the 2800 block of Ritter Road at 7:28 p.m. Getting to Ritter Road proved problematic for the fire crew because downed trees on Wood Road and Green Pond Highway caused them to detour around the affected areas.

Fire-Rescue teams also responded to a tree on a power line in the first block of Browntown Lane at 7:35 p.m. and a tree bringing down a power line in the 4000 block of Charlestown Highway at 7:54 p.m. The downed tree and power line ended up closing the roadway for approximately an hour.

Utility companies working through the night restoring power and by daybreak there were fewer than 50 customers still without electricity.

The high winds associated with the storm caused multiple trees to obstruct Bennetts Point Road with Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel handling that incident.

Fire-Rescue was also sent to 1521 Mewville Road in Hendersonville when a tree toppled onto an unoccupied mobile home.