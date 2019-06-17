Douglas “Mack” Davenport | Obituaries

RUFFIN – Mr. Douglas McArthur “Mack” Davenport, husband of Laverne O. Davenport, passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at Roper Hospital in Charleston. He was 76.

Mack was born in Aiken September 19, 1942 a son of the late Arthur and Nellie Webb Davenport. He retired from J.P. Stevens after 30 years of employment, and was a member of Living Word Church. Mack was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Alvin Davenport (Crystal) of Aiken, Donna Thompson (Donnie) of West Columbia, and Caroline Maxine Davenport and Kayleigh G. Davenport of Ruffin. He has four grandchildren: Terry Fraser Jr., Michael Fraser, Sarah Chavis, and Brooke Armstrong. There are six great-grandchildren, as well as a younger brother he raised as a son, Don Davenport (Teresa) of Aiken.

Funeral services were held Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with entombment immediately following. The family received friends during a time of visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. The family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.