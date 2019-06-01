Sparta Live

Don’t play poker with a drunk woman sporting a gold tooth | Column

by | June 1, 2019 5:00 pm

Congratulations, grads! You did it, so take a bow.

Again this year—I know it’s hard to believe—I didn’t get a single invite to address the class of 2019. But I’m not bitter. Today I’ll share, for free and without the sweltering heat, some advice for graduates. You’re welcome.

  • Don’t play poker with a drunk woman sporting a gold tooth. It will end badly.
  • Be prepared to work hard. The world is not full of nice people just waiting to throw money at you.
  • If it seems too good to be true, it is. Period.
  • Smoothies sound healthy, but some have all the nutrition of cotton candy. Choose wisely.
  • Listen to your gut. We’re all born with intuition, so use it. If your inner voice whispers, “This is not in your best interests,” or, “This guy is a creep,” walk away.
  • Not everyone needs to go to college, but everyone needs an education. Never stop learning.
  • If anyone—I don’t care if it’s your brother or your best friend—wants you to invest in a “can’t-lose opportunity” that will double your money in six weeks, RUN. Unless his name is Elon or Bezos, you’re going to lose your shirt.
  • Working a job you hate and getting wasted every weekend is not your best life. Figure out how to do better.
  • Try to make everyone you meet glad they met you.
  • Do good, and nine times out of 10, good will come back to you. It’s called karma.
  • The corollary to that is, life isn’t fair. You’re going to get disappointed. Your heart will be broken. A friend will let you down. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. That’s called “experience.”
  • Being cheerful is a choice. Be cheerful. (Unless you’re nervous like me; then just fake it.)
  • You do not magically become wise and experienced when you turn 18 or walk onto a college campus. Listen to your elders. They’ve been where you are and they know things you don’t know. All the things, in fact.
  • Stay loyal to your old friends, but also make room for new friends–preferably from different places and backgrounds. They will be your portal to new experiences, which leads to a more interesting life.
  • Give holistic medicine a try. If Siberian ginseng doesn’t cure a hangover, then you can gulp Advil. Just don’t do hair of the dog, which is stupid: Dogs eat their own upchuck, remember?

I also asked my brother, T-Bob, for his pearls of wisdom:

  • Travel as much as you can while you’re young.
  • Don’t move to a legal weed state. It’s very hard to get anything done.
  • Volunteer your time to help others; the emotional rewards are huge.
  • A good credit score is like gold—it can even reduce your car insurance payments.

And now, a few words from the smartest man I know, Widdle Baby:

  • Don’t expect a paycheck on Friday if you haven’t worked Monday through Thursday.
  • Learn how to cook. Fast food is not your friend.
  • Help old people. They’ve paid their dues.
  • Playing the lottery is fun, but don’t make it your retirement plan.
  • Buy the expensive toilet paper. You’re worth a roll of Charmin.
  • Go to church rain or shine, unless you have the flu.
  • Stow your phone while you’re on the clock. The boss isn’t paying for your social media addiction.
  • Learn how to fix things. (Readers, I must brag: Widdle can tear down an engine; seal a leak; replace water pipes; repair a drone; operate a bulldozer, tractor and chainsaw; assemble Ikea furniture; AND cook like a TV chef. Be like Widdle.)

Julie R. Smith, who doesn’t remember her commencement speaker, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.

 

 

 

 

 

