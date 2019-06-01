Don’t play poker with a drunk woman sporting a gold tooth | Column

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:30 am

Congratulations, grads! You did it, so take a bow.

Again this year—I know it’s hard to believe—I didn’t get a single invite to address the class of 2019. But I’m not bitter. Today I’ll share, for free and without the sweltering heat, some advice for graduates. You’re welcome.

Don’t play poker with a drunk woman sporting a gold tooth. It will end badly.

Be prepared to work hard. The world is not full of nice people just waiting to throw money at you.

If it seems too good to be true, it is. Period.

Smoothies sound healthy, but some have all the nutrition of cotton candy. Choose wisely.

Listen to your gut. We’re all born with intuition, so use it. If your inner voice whispers, “This is not in your best interests,” or, “This guy is a creep,” walk away.

Not everyone needs to go to college, but everyone needs an education. Never stop learning.

If anyone—I don’t care if it’s your brother or your best friend—wants you to invest in a “can’t-lose opportunity” that will double your money in six weeks, RUN. Unless his name is Elon or Bezos, you’re going to lose your shirt.

Working a job you hate and getting wasted every weekend is not your best life. Figure out how to do better.

Try to make everyone you meet glad they met you.

Do good, and nine times out of 10, good will come back to you. It’s called karma.

The corollary to that is, life isn’t fair. You’re going to get disappointed. Your heart will be broken. A friend will let you down. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. That’s called “experience.”

Being cheerful is a choice. Be cheerful. (Unless you’re nervous like me; then just fake it.)

You do not magically become wise and experienced when you turn 18 or walk onto a college campus. Listen to your elders. They’ve been where you are and they know things you don’t know. All the things, in fact.

Stay loyal to your old friends, but also make room for new friends–preferably from different places and backgrounds. They will be your portal to new experiences, which leads to a more interesting life.

Give holistic medicine a try. If Siberian ginseng doesn’t cure a hangover, then you can gulp Advil. Just don’t do hair of the dog, which is stupid: Dogs eat their own upchuck, remember?

I also asked my brother, T-Bob, for his pearls of wisdom:

Travel as much as you can while you’re young.

Don’t move to a legal weed state. It’s very hard to get anything done.

Volunteer your time to help others; the emotional rewards are huge.

A good credit score is like gold—it can even reduce your car insurance payments.

And now, a few words from the smartest man I know, Widdle Baby:

Don’t expect a paycheck on Friday if you haven’t worked Monday through Thursday.

Learn how to cook. Fast food is not your friend.

Help old people. They’ve paid their dues.

Playing the lottery is fun, but don’t make it your retirement plan.

Buy the expensive toilet paper. You’re worth a roll of Charmin.

Go to church rain or shine, unless you have the flu.

Stow your phone while you’re on the clock. The boss isn’t paying for your social media addiction.

Learn how to fix things. (Readers, I must brag: Widdle can tear down an engine; seal a leak; replace water pipes; repair a drone; operate a bulldozer, tractor and chainsaw; assemble Ikea furniture; AND cook like a TV chef. Be like Widdle.)

Julie R. Smith, who doesn’t remember her commencement speaker, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.