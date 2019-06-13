Deputies investigating two weekend shootings

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate two weekend shootings that sent victims to the Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

On June 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., deputies were called to the medical center’s Emergency Department where a male was being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper back.

The man had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle.

The gunshot victim reportedly refused to provide any information on the incident that had led to him being shot.

After receiving initial treatment at Colleton Medical Center, the gunshot victim was flown by emergency medical helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center for additional treatment.

On June 9 at 8:26 p.m. deputies were called to Gadsden Loop to investigate a report of gunfire.

The first deputy on the scene found a group of people near a pickup truck in the 100 block of Gadsden Loop.

He found that some of those in the group were in the midst of placing a male with a gunshot wound to the leg into the vehicle to be taken to the Colleton Medical Center.

The deputy informed dispatch that the victim was being transported to the medical center by private vehicle and asked that a deputy be dispatched to the hospital.

As part of the investigation at the scene of the shooting, the deputy found eight spent shell casings.