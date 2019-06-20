Crime Reports

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:35 am

Truck driver faces multiple charges

A Yemassee man faces multiple charges after city police found his truck parked at the rear of a closed business June 14.

A Walterboro police officer on routine patrol had spotted the pickup truck parked next to a dumpster near the rear of the Habitat for Humanity building and stopped to investigate.

Thee officer found a suspect inside a storage container, when asked, the man reportedly said that he had permission to take anything he needed because his home had burned down. He offered a name of the person who had supposedly given him permission but didn’t have a phone number for the person.

When asked who owned the truck, he said it belonged to his boss. He had not driven the truck to the business, a friend did the driving and was supposedly at a neighboring fast food restaurant.

An officer checking on the pickup truck reportedly found a bag containing marijuana on the seat.

When it came time for the handcuffs to go on, the suspect reportedly too off running. He was captured after a short foot race.

The incident led to the arrest of Jeremy D. Rauch, 43, of Yemassee on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, third degree burglary, resisting arrest, trespassing and driving while under suspension.

Drugs and money confiscated in traffic stop

A Cottageville man ended up in the Colleton County Detention Center following a traffic stop on North Jefferies Boulevard on June 13.

The man’s pickup truck, which was towing a car trailer, was reportedly pulled over because the brake and turn lights were not functioning.

The officer interviewing the driver reportedly smelled marijuana and asked the man to exit the truck.

When the truck was searched, officers found a black metal box between the seats. Inside the box were two bags of what field-tested as positive for marijuana. The box also contained $11,200 in hundred dollar bills.

Officers confiscated the marijuana, money as well as a handgun and cell phone.

The driver, Navar K. Bennett, 23, of Cottageville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Construction crew reports theft

The Walterboro Police Department was sent to the first block of Ladson Street the morning of June 13 after workers for a grading and paving company found their vehicles broken into overnight.

The officer was told that someone had taken a screed machine for cement work valued at $7,000 and six batteries worth a total of $1,560 had been taken from the trucks.

The trucks had been checked at 3 a.m. and everything was fine, a second check at 8:30 a.m. uncovered the theft.

City man arrested on Georgia warrants

Officials of the U.S Marshal Service took a 45-year-old Walterboro man was apprehended at his Railroad Street residence the morning of June 14.

Members of the federal agency were seeking Derek Coaxum, 45, who was wanted on multiple warrants issued in Georgia.

When the U.S. Marshals and members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office entered the Railroad Street residence, they found Coaxum in the master bedroom and took him into custody without incident.

A search of the residence also found a semi-automatic rifle and two semi-automatic shotguns. They were confiscated because Coaxum is prohibited from owning or possession a firearm.

Coaxum was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center to await extradition to Georgia.

Hampton Street robbery

A Hampton Street man contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of June 15 after two masked men entered his home.

The man said he was watching television at about 7:15 a.m. when he heard the front door open and watched as two white males wearing ski masks rushed in.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the resident and the man’s hands were tied behind his back with a rope.

The assailants then demanded to know where the man has his firearms hidden. He told them there were no firearms in the house.

They untied him and left with a beebee gun.

Truck taken from shed

A Green Pond Highway resident called the sheriff’s office the morning of June 17 to report a stolen motor vehicle.

The man said he had left the residence to run an errand and when he returned at around 10:30 a.m. he noticed that a black 2008 Chevrolet Duramax pickup truck worth $15,000 was no longer parked in a shed on the property.

The sheriff’s office incident report suggested that the missing truck was recovered on Burlington Road a short time after the theft was reported.