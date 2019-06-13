Crime Reports

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:40 am

Stolen vehicles found

in Islandton

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Forks Road in Islandton June 8 at 3 a.m. in response to a several suspicious vehicles.

The deputy found a white 2007 Ford F350 pickup truck and a 2018 recreational vehicle.

A computer check determined that the pickup truck, valued at $22,000, was owned by a North Carolina company and had been stolen in Port Royal. The recreational vehicle, valued at $55,000 had been reported stolen in Charleston County.

Truck and trailer taken

from Cottageville

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Spelltown Road in Cottageville the evening of June 8 after the resident discovered his loss.

The man said that inoperable 1999 Ford F350 truck worth $5,000 had been sitting atop a black utility trailer worth $8,000.

The next time he checked they were gone.

Woman arrested

on drug charge

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department were sent to Quality Inn at 1835 Sniders Highway June 8 at 3 a.m. where a woman was reporting that her daughter had been kidnapped.

When a deputy arrived at the motel, the woman was found on the upper floor, knocking on room doors. When the woman was asked to come down and talk to the deputy, she reportedly went to the other side of the motel and began knocking on doors again.

Law enforcement officers, who had had a previous encounter with the woman, were told that her daughter had been contacting her on her cell phone, saying that she had been abducted by a 40-year-old male.

The woman’s cell phone did not indicate that there had been any contact. A computer check with Florence County authorities determined that the woman had lost custody of her daughter.

As the woman was being placed in a cruiser, a motel employee asked the deputy to check on the woman’s room because if smelled like something was burning.

The deputy entered the room and began searching for the source of the smell.

In a closet, he reportedly found a bag containing what field-tested for methamphetamine.

The search determined that the woman had placed a wallet in the room’s microwave oven and turned it on.

The cooked wallet was found to contain burnt paper money and melted credit cards.

The incident led to the arrest of Elaina O. Ball, 45, of Florence on charges of disturbing the peace and possession of methamphetamine.

Items taken from residence

A man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the evening of June 7 to report that items had been taken from the home of a deceased resident on Cottageville Highway.

The man reported that a $5,990 riding lawn mower and three silver bowls worth $450 were missing from the home.