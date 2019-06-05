CPA holds Class of 2019 Academic Signing Day
by The Press and Standard | June 5, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:04 pm
Colleton Prep Academy held its traditional Academic Signing Day Ceremony Thursday, May 9 in the gymnasium. Twenty-two seniors signed letters committing to attend higher education colleges or technical schools of their choice. Students signing were:
Irving Timothy Benton Jr.
Horry Georgetown Technical College
Jade Briaud
Clemson University
Kady Brinson
Piedmont Technical College
Jake Burttram
Clemson University
Anne Garrett Carter
Clemson University
Elizabeth Anne Dean
University of South Carolina
Jason Dennis
University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Claudia Rose Prenner
University of South Carolina, Beaufort
Hannah Drawdy
College of Charleston
Gracie Griffin
University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Immi Halter
University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Tyler Hardee
South Carolina Fire Academy
Dylan Kinard
University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Tenna Marie Kinard
Paul Mitchell the School – Charleston
Nina Mescia
University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Kayleigh Peters
Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College
Connor McMillan
Clemson University – Bridge
Hayden Lee Murdaugh
The University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Jesse Murdaugh
The Citadel
Brandon Polk
The University of South Carolina – Beaufort
Meredith Ware
Newberry College
Mollie Warren
Clemson University
