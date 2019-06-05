CPA holds Class of 2019 Academic Signing Day

Colleton Prep Academy held its traditional Academic Signing Day Ceremony Thursday, May 9 in the gymnasium. Twenty-two seniors signed letters committing to attend higher education colleges or technical schools of their choice. Students signing were:

Irving Timothy Benton Jr.

Horry Georgetown Technical College

Jade Briaud

Clemson University

Kady Brinson

Piedmont Technical College

Jake Burttram

Clemson University

Anne Garrett Carter

Clemson University

Elizabeth Anne Dean

University of South Carolina

Jason Dennis

University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Claudia Rose Prenner

University of South Carolina, Beaufort

Hannah Drawdy

College of Charleston

Gracie Griffin

University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Immi Halter

University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Tyler Hardee

South Carolina Fire Academy

Dylan Kinard

University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Tenna Marie Kinard

Paul Mitchell the School – Charleston

Nina Mescia

University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Kayleigh Peters

Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College

Connor McMillan

Clemson University – Bridge

Hayden Lee Murdaugh

The University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Jesse Murdaugh

The Citadel

Brandon Polk

The University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Meredith Ware

Newberry College

Mollie Warren

Clemson University