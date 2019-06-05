Sparta Live

CPA holds Class of 2019 Academic Signing Day

Colleton Prep Academy held its traditional Academic Signing Day Ceremony Thursday, May 9 in the gymnasium. Twenty-two seniors signed letters committing to attend higher education colleges or technical schools of their choice. Students signing were:

Irving Timothy Benton Jr.
Horry Georgetown Technical College

Jade Briaud
Clemson University

Kady Brinson
Piedmont Technical College

Jake Burttram
Clemson University

Anne Garrett Carter
Clemson University

Elizabeth Anne Dean
University of South Carolina

Jason Dennis
University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Hannah Drawdy
College of Charleston

Gracie Griffin
University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Immi Halter
University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Tyler Hardee
South Carolina Fire Academy

Dylan Kinard
University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Tenna Marie Kinard
Paul Mitchell the School – Charleston

Nina Mescia
University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Kayleigh Peters
Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College

Connor McMillan
Clemson University – Bridge

Hayden Lee Murdaugh
The University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Jesse Murdaugh
The Citadel

Brandon Polk
The University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Meredith Ware
Newberry College

Mollie Warren
Clemson University

