Court Reports: A year for $3 in winnings

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:53 pm

Jessie Ray Owens, 61, of Walterboro pled to a charge of defrauding the lottery when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

After hearing Owens’ plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Steven John gave him a suspended one-year jail term and placed him on probation for 10 months.

Owens was charged with stealing nine instant lottery tickets from one Walterboro business and then cashing in two winners at a second business. He won a total of three dollars.

• Roger Connelly, 65, of Pickens pled to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended 30-day jail term and placed on probation for nine months.

• Jolonda K. Graham, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of cruelty to children and was sentenced to time served, 19 days.

• Antonio Sanders, 21, of Round O, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was fined $100 and costs.