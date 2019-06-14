County council approves General Fund budget

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:43 am

Colleton County Council put their stamp of approval on the fiscal year 2019-2020 General Fund budget during the June 4 meeting.

County officials were able to put together the new budget without an increase in the 116.34 mills in property taxes the county receives to fuel the General Fund.

Council officials built a General Fund budget of $28,073,970, which covers the cost of day-to-day operations for every department except Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The operational costs of running Colleton County Fire-Rescue are covered by a Fire-Rescue Commission Operations Fund’s 33.56 mill property tax that is expected to generate $9.4 million. The county also collects 10.24 mills for its Debt Service Fund and 22.66 mills for Fire-Rescue Debt Service.

The 2019-2020 General Fund reflects a $782,218 (a 2.87 percent) increase over the 2018-2019 General Fund.

Colleton County Finance Director Jon Carpenter said that the county saw some ups and downs when projecting the anticipated revenue for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Carpenter said property taxes proceeds and related revenues are projected to increase roughly by about two percent. That estimate is less than the increase in the last (2018-2019) fiscal year, when the county council approved an increase in the county operating millage.

Carpenter added, “County fee-in-lieu is not projected to increase significantly. We may see some increase here, but because the State Department of Revenue calculates when new investments come on the books, we will not know for sure what will come on the books until they notify us later in the year.”

He added “overall fee-in-lieu revenue is projected to increase by around two percent based on the continued growth in the Charleston County multi-county industrial park where we share in part of the revenue collections.

“State revenues are budgeted roughly flat for the upcoming fiscal year. We are projected to see around a five-percent increase in the Local Government Funds, though at the same time, we are projected to see a significant reduction in the funds from the S.C. Department of Social Services for reimbursement of the operating costs of the county-provided facility,” Carpenter said. The reduction is based on the Department of Social Services’ shift of the amount of funds available to other areas of their agency budget.

The modest increase in revenue from the previous fiscal year will go to cover a 4.1-percent increase in health insurance and a one-percent increase in the state’s retirement fund.

More of that money goes to cover a 19-percent increase in the county’s property insurance, which is handled through the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The General Fund budget brought to council also included a two-percent cost of living increase for employees.