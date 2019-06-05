Cougars close out spring practice with exhibition game

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton County Football program held its annual Blue and Grey Spring Exhibition Game Friday May 24 at Cougar Stadium. The inter-squad match-up was the culmination of 20 days of open season practice held May 1-31. On one of the hottest days on record for the Lowcountry, the Cougars flashed talent on both sides of the ball and hinted at a new level of intensity on the sidelines.

“This spring was very different,” said Coach Coby Peeler, who will return for his third season at the helm of Cougar Football after posting an overall 4-7 finish and a 1-2 record in Region VII-AAAA in 2018. “We have a strange mixture of experience and youth. With some guys now moved on, and some others unavailable for spring, it sort of was both a challenge and a blessing as we were able to get a good look at a lot of our younger guys.

“Spring, to me, is all about evaluation,” said Peeler. “I use it to sort of feel out our players in terms of who can do what, who fits where, and what our strengths and weaknesses are. We were definitely able to accomplish that. We have some really good young skill guys on both sides of the ball. There is a learning curve from the standpoint that they are inexperienced now, but the talent level is encouraging.”

One thing stood out for Peeler during spring practice — a new level of leadership.

“I like the leadership some of our older guys are providing, especially on defense,” said Peeler. “Malcom Green has stepped up his game and been a force inside. I’m excited about some of the skills on the back half on that side of the ball as well. Offensively, there is a lot of youth, especially up front. Even with some of the older players there, the experience level is low, but the work ethic and commitment from that group has been outstanding. Kylee Hart has provided a great example to our offensive players in terms of his work ethic and toughness.

“I believe by summer’s end we will see a lot of growth, both mentally and physically from some of these young guys and you’ll see a very competitive group come August,” said Peeler.

Although the Cougars have summer workouts and conditioning, the first official day of practice is listed as August 2. Colleton County is slated to open Week 0 on the road against Lakewood on Friday Aug. 23.