Cougar Baseball awards night
by The Press and Standard | June 5, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
With the largest signing class in recent history, Colleton County Cougar Baseball drew a standing-room only crowd for the spring awards dinner held at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market Wednesday May 29. Although the Cougars finished a disappointing 12-11 (3-6) in 2019, there was plenty to celebrate as five Cougars will continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level.
The Cougar seniors presented long-time Cougar supporter Trippe Padgett with a special plaque during the ceremony, honoring him with the “Best Friend Award.”
Henry Gibson (Charleston Southern) was recognized as South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) All-State, High School Sports Report (HSSR) All-State and South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) All-Star Game Participant.
Varsity Awards: Academic Excellence – Trey Nettles; Leadership Award – Chase Hadwin; MVP – Lane Lee; Rookie of the Year – Warren Hunter; Most Improved – Wes Bryan; Defensive Player of the Year – Cody Cox; All-Region – Lane Lee and Jackson Morelli
Junior Varsity: MVP – JC Poe; Leadership – Eddie Bennett; Heart of a Cougar – Trey Simmons; Most Improved – Gabe Wolfe and Academic Excellence – Josh McClendon.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.