Cougar Baseball awards night

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

With the largest signing class in recent history, Colleton County Cougar Baseball drew a standing-room only crowd for the spring awards dinner held at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market Wednesday May 29. Although the Cougars finished a disappointing 12-11 (3-6) in 2019, there was plenty to celebrate as five Cougars will continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level.

The Cougar seniors presented long-time Cougar supporter Trippe Padgett with a special plaque during the ceremony, honoring him with the “Best Friend Award.”

Henry Gibson (Charleston Southern) was recognized as South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) All-State, High School Sports Report (HSSR) All-State and South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) All-Star Game Participant.

Varsity Awards: Academic Excellence – Trey Nettles; Leadership Award – Chase Hadwin; MVP – Lane Lee; Rookie of the Year – Warren Hunter; Most Improved – Wes Bryan; Defensive Player of the Year – Cody Cox; All-Region – Lane Lee and Jackson Morelli

Junior Varsity: MVP – JC Poe; Leadership – Eddie Bennett; Heart of a Cougar – Trey Simmons; Most Improved – Gabe Wolfe and Academic Excellence – Josh McClendon.