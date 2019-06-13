Contractor hired for water project

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:27 am

A contractor to handle the Washington Street waterline improvement project was hired by Walterboro City Council during the June 4 meeting.

Six companies bid on the waterline project with Corbett and Sons Construction LLC of Lancaster submitting the low bid of $114,030.

The company will install 1,178 feet of eight-inch water line from Dowling Avenue to Ivanhoe Road. The work will include boring approximately 350 feet of water main underneath Ireland Creek.

The funds for the water improvement project come from the Capital Project Sales Tax.

• A change of zoning for a commercial property on Bells Highway from Highway Commercial District to Interstate Interchange Commercial District was approved by city council.

• Council approved an ordinance granting a preliminary certification making the commercial property at 545 E. Washington St. eligible for special property tax assessments as an incentive for renovating the historic structure.

• Council members approved an amendment to the ordinance that implements a new electric and natural gas franchise with Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc.

• Approval was given to purchase of 2019 Ford F-150 from Walterboro Ford at a purchase price of $24,380. The new truck will replace a Water Department 2008 pickup that has 198,442 miles on it.

• Council members recognized Finance Director Amy Risher and the Walterboro Finance Department for receiving a Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

• Following an executive session, council members approved appointing Morrison Payne as municipal court judge and Mary Ann Blake as municipal court prosecutor.