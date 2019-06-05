Colleton Prep honors winter/spring sports standouts

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 12:53 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy held its annual winter and spring sports awards ceremony Wednesday May 22 in the gymnasium.

Two student-athletes earned top honors in SCISA Region II-A (flex). Jake Burttram was honored as the 2019 SCISA Region Player of the Year (golf) and Jordan Crosby was named High School Sports Report (HSSR) Co-Player of the Year (baseball). Second-year Head Baseball Coach Cody Mincey earned HSSR recognition as the SCISA AA Coach of the Year after leading his team to the championship game in the state playoffs.

Seniors Anne Garrett Carter and Jesse Murdaugh took home the coveted top honors of the evening. Carter was recognized as the recipient of the Debbie Powers Award and Murdaugh claimed the Joe Carroll War Hawk Award.

The following student-athletes were recognized in their individual sports:

Middle School Boys Basketball: MVP – Wylan Sheffield and Most Improved – Will Cain.

Middle School Girls Basketball: Offensive MVP – Sidney Bailey; Defensive MVP – Hannah Strickland and Most Improved – Ava Murray.

Varsity Girls Basketball: Offensive MVP – Langley Harter; Defensive MVP – Meredith Ware; Most Improved – Molly Warren; No Surrender – Anne Garrett Carter; All-Region – Meredith Ware and Langley Harter.

Varsity Boys Basketball: Defensive MVP – Jason Dennis; Offensive MVP – Brandon Polk; Most Improved – Clay Griffin; Most Improved – Chad Nathan; Coach’s Award – David McMillen; No Surrender – Kyle Hooker; No Surrender – John Tomedolskey; All-Region – Jason Dennis and Brandon Polk.

Varsity Wrestling: Rookie of the Year – Ryan McMillen; No Surrender – Kady Brinson; Takedown King – Francis Blubaugh and Most Outstanding Wrestler – Noah Catterton.

Varsity Golf: MVP – Jake Burttram; Most Improved – Clay Griffin; All-Region – Connor McMillan and Jake Burttram; Region Player of the Year – Jake Burttram.

Boys Soccer: Offensive MVP – Robbie Carelock; Defensive MVP – Jackson Sims; Most Improved – Bennett Carr and MVP – Connor Nettles.

Girls Soccer: Offensive MVP – Emily Wilson; Defensive MVP – Hannah Wilson; No Surrender – Carolina Kinard and Most Improved – Brayden Banis.

Junior Varsity Softball: Co-MVP’s Becca Martin and Jordan Slocum; Best Offense – Hannah Strickland; Best Defense -Makenzie Pellum and No Surrender – Rianna Bailey.

Varsity Softball: MVP – Linley Jones; Defensive MVP – Meredith Ware; Offensive MVP – Weslin Jones; No Surrender – Elizabeth Anne Dean; All-Region – Meredith Ware, Anne Garrett Carter, Linley Jones and Weslin Jones. HSSR-SCISA AA All-State Softball – Meredith Ware. North-South Team – Anne Garrett Carter and Linley Jones.

Junior Varsity Baseball: Most Improved – Nick Burns and MVP – Huiet Rowe.

Middle School Baseball: Most Improved – Charlie Lamb; Defensive MVP – Bryce Kinard; Pitcher of the Year – Will Cain

Varsity Baseball: MVP – Jordan Crosby; Will Haynes Award – Pete Peters; All-Region – Connor Morris, Jordan Crosby, Kyle Hooker, Brad Strickland, Dawson Sweat, Pete Peters. Region Player of the Year – Jordan Crosby. HSSR-SCISA AA All-State Baseball – Brad Strickland, Kyle Hooker and Jesse Murdaugh.

Equestrian Award: Haley Bootle