Colleton food news

By JOSH TAYLOR

Currently serving as Walterboro’s only official food truck, Grill 142 is doing the genre proud. Owner-operator Tal Glover constantly works to innovate the items on his menu with almost universal acclaim. Being primarily stationed at the Colleton Museum helps as well. On market days, Glover integrates produce items grown in Colleton County into his cuisine.

Sure, Grill 142 is known for regular menu items like shredded pork, ceviche, and ribeye tacos, but the recent addition of an Asian noodle salad is making for an auspicious lunch selection when available. Made with veggie noodles, sesame oil, broccoli, bell peppers, and topped with three fried ribs, the dish echoes with nuances of Korean fusion cooking.

Follow Grill 142’s Facebook page for opening hours and availability.

 La Jarocha Carniceria and Taqueria has introduced a $1 taco special happening every Wednesday. Meat options include steak, marinated or shredded pork, chicken, chorizo sausage, lamb, and beef tongue, my personal favorite.

Many times, when I’ve urged people to try the tongue, they’ve shied away, unsure of the strange protein. When cooked Mexican-style, beef tongue softens to the consistency and of pot roast, and actually carries much of the same flavors. Served side-by-side, the difference between the two would be indistinguishable. For $1, it’s worth it to try something new.

La Jarocha is located in Walterboro on Ivanhoe Rd. next to the cinema.

• Hiott’s Pharmacy in downtown Walterboro has expanded its menu slightly. In addition to their famous chicken salad, tuna, and pimento cheese sandwiches, BLTs and barbecue sandwiches are now available. Sauces for the barbecue sandwiches are sourced from Kyle and Nick’s Lowcountry Sauces.

Wash it down at Hiott’s vintage lunch counter over a glass of Coca Cola pulled from an original 1950s fountain, and soon you’ll be expecting Marty McFly to come through the door.

On hot days, don’t forget their selection of ice cream and shakes.

• Shrimping season is in full effect, and Bell’s Seafood on Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro is fully stocked with sweet and succulent locally sourced crustaceans. Bell’s shrimp is available either head on or off. Keep the heads on and season and boil for peel and eat shrimp. Once cooked, you can consume the head contents by separating head from body and sucking out the juices, and then peel and eat the rest, much like crawfish.

Also available at Bell’s Seafood are fresh frozen regional grouper fillets. Recommended by one of the fishmongers, the grouper was incredible sauteed with blackened seasoning, and topped with the aforementioned shrimp.

Fresh items such as porgy and sea bass arrive when available. Check their Facebook page for details.

• Fat Jack’s is innovating their cuisine by way of some new intermittent daily specials. Items such as pan roasted chicken and almonds, fried trout po’ boys and Charleston shrimp pie have been showing up to the delight of locals and travelers alike.

These specials complement a menu that’s bursting with steaks and seafood items, as well as Southern favorites.

Fat Jack’s is located on Bells Highway in front of Walmart in Walterboro.

