CMC awards scholarships

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:18 am

Colleton Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary Scholarship committee named nine local students as recipients of the annual scholarship on Monday May 20 in the Colleton Medical Center Café.

The following students received the scholarships: Emily Martin, Rachel Faith Williams, Hannah Grace Drawdy, Anna ‘Gracie’ Griffin, Skylar Nicole Davis, Caity Danielle Beach, Karrington Reed, Danasia Brown and Meredith Ware.

The scholarships are funded through merchandise sold at the hospital’s gift shop and various volunteer-organized fundraising activities throughout the year.

Leon Carr, auxiliary president and scholarship chair, led the committee through the process. After careful review, each scholarship recipient received a designated amount based on his or her grade point average, community service and participant interviews with auxiliary members.

Committee members also considered each nominee’s involvement in the hospital’s “Volunteen” program. Colleton Medical Center’s Volunteen program is an opportunity for students ages 14-18 to volunteer at Colleton Medical Center and gain experience in a wide range of areas in the hospital, while earning volunteer hours and work experience.

Certificates were presented, with comments by Colleton Medical Center’s CEO Jimmy Hiott.

A reception of cake and punch followed and family members enjoyed celebrating with their students.

Jennifer Kinard presented the Elaine Fogle Scholarship to Anna ‘Gracie’ Griffin, who will be graduating from Colleton Preparatory Academy. Griffin is also a Colleton Medical Volunteen.

Elaine Fogle Scholarship started in 1978 as a memorial for a medical laboratory technician at Walterboro Family Practice. This scholarship keeps Elaine’s memory alive and allows students to pursue their dreams of serving others in the healthcare field.

For more information about Colleton Medical Center’s Volunteen program, please contact Lori Bell Beard at 843-782-2857 or lori.beard@hcahealthcare.com.