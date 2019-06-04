Clay target tournament Saturday in Orangeburg

The South Carolina State High School Clay Target League (SCSHSCTL) is proud to announce that 60student athletes are scheduled to participate in the 2019 State Tournaments, June 8th.

Student athletes representing eight South Carolina high school teams will compete for individual and team achievements at the skeet and trap shooting state tournaments, which will be held at the Mid-Carolina Gun Club in Orangeburg.

“The League continues to be the fastest-growing activity in South Carolina schools.” said John Nelson, President of the SCSHSCTL, “Participation for the State Tournament has grown tremendously since last year. It’s very exciting to see South Carolina embrace the High School Clay Target League as it has.”

Sponsors for the 2019 Trap Shooting State Tournament include: Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, SCHEELS, Sportsman’s Guide, and Walker’s.

This year more than 100 student athletes representing 12 high school teams participated in the 2019 South Carolina spring season. They were coached and supported by over 20 volunteers.

The South Carolina State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League – a non-profit corporation. The League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.

Nationwide, more than 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the League during the 2018-19 school year.

For more information visit http://scclaytarget.com | http://usaclaytarget.com