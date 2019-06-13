City police to add second K-9 team

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:20 am

The Walterboro Police Department is preparing to add another K-9 team shortly.

Walterboro Police Department Patrolman Lee Riley and his new partner, Hydro, a male Malinois, first teamed up during an American Society of Canine Trainers two-week basic handling training program conducted in Virginia. Joining them during the basic training program was Patrolman Brandon DuBoise.

Riley and Hydro now undergo another two weeks of training to be conducted in Walterboro by Lt. Kevin Kinard, a master K-9 trainer and head of the police department’s K-9 unit.

Once the training is complete, Riley and Hydro will join Corporal Ross Hantz and his German Shepherd Gypsy on the unit.

DuBoise will become the fourth member of the police department’s K-9 unit.

Hantz and Gypsy work on drug interdiction. Hydro has received training to both sniff out narcotics and handle tracking duties.