City approves budgets for the coming year

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:31 am

Walterboro City Officials approved fiscal year 2019-2020 budgets for the General Fund and Enterprise Fund without an increase in the local revenue streams that help cover the costs of operating the municipality.

The budgets do not require an increase in the city’s ad valorem property tax millage, business license fees or water rates.

Earlier in the budget process, City Manager Jeff Molinari explained that while projecting anticipated revenue, the city has seen modest increases in the property tax revenue, sales tax receipts and business license fees.

That had enabled the city to construct a new fiscal year budget which allowed officials to provide employees with a one-percent cost-of-living adjustment, as well as meeting expected increases in costs.