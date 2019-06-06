Chisolm inks to Erskine College for football

Shykem Chisolm, Colleton County Cougar Football running back and wide receiver, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Erskine College in Due West. Chisolm will join the Division II Flying Fleet this fall participating in Conference Carolinas. In addition to football, Chisolm participated in basketball, track and field and baseball.

Chisolm, who has played football across the past 11-years, was a two-year varsity letterman for the Cougar Football and spent two years on the junior varsity team. He was recipient of the Future Award, named Offensive MVP, and was a Blitz Bowl participant. Accepted into four colleges, Chisolm was offered over $100,000 in scholarships and awards.

According to Chisolm, Erskine reached out to him during winter break via email. “I received an email from the Erskine coaching staff during winter break,” said Chisolm. “I completed the athletic questionnaire and submitted it. A few days later, I received a phone call asking me if I was interested in coming up for a visit. The coaches constantly stayed in touch to make sure I was seriously interested and set up an official visit February 8 to meet the coaches and visit the campus.”

After fielding offers from Catawba College and Mars Hill as a preferred walk-on, Chisolm knew Erskine was home after visiting the campus. “My decision to attend Erskine came when my family and I visited the school,” said Chisolm. “I visited several programs in North Carolina, and none of them felt like the perfect fit for me. I like the fact Erskine is a small campus. It was important for me to not attend a school where I would be more than just a name on the roster.”

“Erskine has a great business department and opportunities for me to intern in my field of study,” said Chisolm. “Academics were very important in my decision because I see more in my future than just being a football player, and I’ve always been told that knowledge is power. The main reason I am going to college is to get an education and be a student athlete.”

“I’d like to thank my family and friends for supporting me and encouraging me to keep my head up and never give up on myself,” said Chisolm. “My parents have always told me to finish what you start. I lost my grandmother to cancer two years ago, and I work hard every day to make her proud.”

“All my coaches were great,” said Chisolm. “The coaches who have helped me the most are Coach Jay Davis, Coach Maurice Simmons, Coach Howe, and Coach Sheldon Pierce. Coach Davis was my middle school coach and I will never forget the confidence he had in me. He had me play offense and defense to build my skills on both sides of the ball. He worked with me to train and prepare for my college showcase over the past few months. Coach Simmons taught me the most about being patient and trusting the process. There were times I felt defeated and undervalued and he encouraged me to see the bigger picture and play for the team and not for myself. Coach Pierce has also been supportive. He gave me good advice on and off the field and I am thankful.”

“On and off the football field, I expect to be a person of good character, and show the upmost respect to those around me,” said Chisolm.

Chisolm is the son of Latoya and Quincy Chisolm. He plans to pursue a degree in art and design.