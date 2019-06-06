Child dies in accidental drowning

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey says he will await the results of toxicology testing before issuing a final ruling in the apparent drowning of a young boy on May 31.

Members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a home on Belmont Drive after a report of an accidental drowning.

A seven-month-old boy had been sitting in a baby chair in a kiddie pool when he apparently slipped out of the chair and into the water.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the youngster while transporting him to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, where continued efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.