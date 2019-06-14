Ceremony to honor Rosenwald school in St. George on June 19

Progress is underway at the historic St. George Rosenwald School, circa 1925.

Purchased by the Town of St. George in 2014, the school was in a major state of deterioration. A giant pole barn was erected over the entire structure to protect it from further harm and to give the structure time to dry. Preservation expert architect Glenn Keyes has undertaken planning and directing the restoration. A contract was awarded to Treat and Woodman Company of Summerville for the reconstruction which began in April.

The school, now listed on the National Register, will serve as a community center, an educational venue, a museum, a prominent tourist draw and more. Sen. John Matthews and former State Representative Patsy Knight have played a key role in this endeavor as have the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, the National Trust, the Heritage Corridor, Volvo, Dorchester County and many private donors. The Alumni Association of the original school also is supporting this project. Many of the graduates still live in the community.

The grounding-breaking occurred some 94 years ago; however, the town council and the St. George Rosenwald School Corporation board of directors will commemorate this important step by having a nail driving at 4 p.m. on Wednesday June 19 at the site, 205 Ann St., St. George. All those interested in this monumental effort to preserve this treasure, now listed on the National Register, are invited to attend.

For information, call Mayor Anne Johnston at 843-563-3032 or Board President Ralph James at 843-563-4132.