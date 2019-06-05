CCHS spring athletic awards

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School recently released the recipients of the 2019 spring athletic awards. Seven sports held individual awards ceremonies and named their top award winners. Colleton County garnered a top Region VII-AAAA end-of-season award as Lady Cougars’ ace Whitley Weathers was named SCHSL Region VII-AAAA Player of the Year.

Boys Tennis: Academic Excellence Award – Thomas Warren; Heart of a Cougar Award – Thomas Warren; Coaches Award – Adam Buckner and Rookie of the Year – Anthony Chapman.

Golf: MVP – Benjamin Crosby; Academic Excellence – Jim Bailey; Most Improved – Trystan Smoak; Cougar Award – Jim Bailey

Varsity Baseball: Academic Excellence – Trey Nettles; Most Improved – Wes Bryan; Leadership – Chase Hadwin and Rookie of the Year – Warren Hunter.

JV Baseball: Heart of a Cougar – Trey Simmons; Most Improved – Gabe Wolfe; Leadership – Eddie Bennett and Academic Excellence – Josh McClendon.

Varsity Girls Soccer: Academic Excellence – Anne Mathis Thomas; MVP – Amber Warren; Most Improved – Omari Kirkland and Cougar Award – Stephanie Hooker.

JV Girls Soccer: Academic Excellence – Kaitlyn DuBois; MVP – Elizabeth Bishop; Cougar Award – Leiara Rivera; Most Improved – Russunde Blackshear and Most Improved – Isabel Smutz.

Varsity Boys Soccer: MVP – Corey Bowman; Academic Excellence – Lance Calcutt; Coach’s Award – Alan Washington and Most Improved – Darius Johnson.

JV Boys Soccer: Academic Excellence – Caleb Mabry; Coach’s Award – Tanner DeWitt; Most Improved – Robert Boseman and MVP – Thomas Hiott.

Varsity Softball: Academic Excellence – Sydney Howard; Most valuable Player – Makayla Chisolm; Most Improved- Roneisha Robinson; Cougar Award – Hannah Robertson; Marsha Coe – Sydney Howard; Pride and Hustle – Dakari Gant.

JV Softball: Academic Excellence – Julie Bryan; Most Improved – Ashlynn Hammonds; Most Valuable – Mackenzie Pellum and Coach’s Award – Emajya Stephens (Manager).

Girls Track & Field: Academic Excellence – Abigail Altman; Most Valuable – Ashlyn Williams; Most Outstanding – Shaniya Fields; Most Improved – Donae Bowens and Cougar Award – Grayson Altman.

Boys Track & Field: Academic Excellence – ; Most Valuable – Malcolm Green; Most Outstanding – Hans Gabriel; Most Improved – Tyler Scites and Cougar Award – Evan Stroble.