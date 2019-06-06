CCHS graduation moved into gymnasium

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service predicted that thunderstorms are likely throughout Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8. Due to the possibility of strong thunderstorms Friday evening and Saturday morning, the location and time of the Colleton County High School Commencement Ceremony will be changed.

The ceremony will be moved from Cougar Stadium into the CCHS gymnasium, and the event will begin Saturday June 8 at 9 a.m.

Graduates received a limited number of tickets to allow entry of their guests for the indoor ceremony on June 5. Due to the limited space within the gymnasium, additional tickets for overflow seating will be given out during the graduation rehearsal on June 6.

Please remember that guests should not bring air horns, noisemakers or balloons into the gymnasium.

If you have any questions, please contact CCHS by calling 843-782-0031.