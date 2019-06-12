CCHS Cougar Wrestling standout Pressey headed to Iowa

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:18 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School Cougar Wrestler Tyrese Pressey (197) will be heading to NJCAA Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to continue his wrestling career for the Panthers.

Pressey is a four-year varsity letterman for Colleton County Wrestling. His accolades include being named a three-time SCHSL Lower-State Champion, two-time AAAA state runner-up, three-time region champion and two-time GRECO state champion. He also participated in football and soccer his freshman year.

Pressey used YouTube to post highlights from tournaments as one of his recruiting tools. After fielding offers from Northwest Kansas Tech, Iowa Central Community College and the University of Northern Iowa, Pressey says the decision to become a Panther felt right.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Spree for a minute,” said Pressey. “He told me what I wanted to hear by saying he cares a lot about his wrestlers. He has been very honest with me and is the coolest coach ever. The wrestlers there coming in, and the wrestlers already there, welcomed me as family.

“Academics were very important in my decision,” said Pressey. “I was never an A+ student. I would always try to just get by — I had to learn that is not how life works. You must work hard for what you want, and you can’t sit and think it is going to come to you.

“I want to thank my family and friends for making this dream come true,” said Pressey. “You guys played a very big role in my life. Coach Packy Burke has always been there for me along with Coach Jaques Glover, who got me started with wrestling. Coach Richard Massey always motivated me to keep my head up. Michelle O’Quinn always helped me when I needed it.

“I am going to do whatever I can to be on top with grades and wrestling,” said Pressey.

Pressey is the son of Tara and Ernest Glover. He intends to study criminal justice.