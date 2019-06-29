Cadets attend encampment

Members of the ACE Basin Composite Squadron spent June 7-14 attending the S.C. Wing Annual Encampment at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.

Encampment is a rigorous week of military physical training, drill and ceremonies, customs and courtesies and other military training. Cadets from across the state converge at McCrady National Guard Base where cadets learn the importance of followership and how to hone their leadership skills. Cadets had the opportunity to shoot an M16 simulator, fly on a C-17, and many other exciting opportunities.

Encampment is staffed by cadets who have previously attended the encampment and are monitored by senior members referred to as TAC officers, which stands for “Teach, Advise, Counsel.” Cadet 1st Lt. Payton Mercer, cadet commander for the ACE Basin Squadron, served as 2nd squadron commander where he oversaw half the encampment basic cadets (approximately 60) and their leadership.

Cadet Technical Sergeant Nathan Mercer attended the Staff Training Flight (STF), an advanced flight for cadets who have previously attended encampment. Cadets in STF worked toward their NRA badge, attended the “smoke training” facility at the Air Force Base and had other more “advanced” opportunities.

Encampment is a requirement for Civil Air Patrol cadets who want to advance in the program toward officer ranks. It is also a requirement for any cadet who wishes to attend any National Cadet Special Activities (NCSAs). NCSAs range from flight academies to cyber defense training with the Air Force, Pararescue Survival School with the Air Force, and Search and Rescue Training Hawk Mountain, Pa., and even an International Cadet Exchange Program that allows cadets to travel overseas.

The ACE Basin Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday nights 6-8 p.m. at 72 Salley Ackerman Dr., Cottageville, behind the town hall building. Prospective cadets must attend three meetings and are eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit. Senior members, who are adults 18 and older, are eligible for membership upon completing the required paperwork and completing the background checks. Senior members need not have pilot experience nor military experience — there is a place for all types of backgrounds within Civil Air Patrol.

For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Capt. Jim Wilson, CAP, at (843) 343-7086, or jaytee_wilson@yahoo.com.

ABOUT CAP

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM edu-cation, and its members serve as mentors to over 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s cadet programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.