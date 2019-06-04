Bowman to further soccer career at USC – Sumter

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Corey Wayne Bowman, a three-year varsity letterman for the Colleton County Cougar Soccer team, will join the NJCAA Division I University of South Carolina – Sumter Fire Ants. The Fire Ants compete in Region 10.

Bowman committed April 1 after fielding offers from USC – Salkehatchie, USC – Union and Lyon College. According to Bowman, he was initially recruited after completing an athletic recruiting profile on Next College Student Athlete (NSA).

Bowman, a goalkeeper, has participated in organized soccer for 10-years. Over the past five years, Bowman spent three on varsity and two years at the junior varsity level for Colleton County. He was named Rookie of the Year in his sophomore season, two-time All-Region selection and was twice named Most Valuable Player. In addition, he played basketball and football for the Cougars.

“I chose USC Sumter because of the location, Head Coach Skottowe Fox’s coaching experience, and the academic environment around me,” said Bowman. “I felt that it was the best suited place for me to grow athletically and academically. Academics were also important in my decision. I believe attending a two-year school will allow me time to truly decide which field I am most interested. It also lets me slowly enter the college atmosphere with smaller classes.”

“I would like to thank all my past coaches and teammates for helping me practice and getting me to where I am today,” said Bowman. “Also, thanks to all my friends for supporting me throughout my journey. I must thank my family for their love and financial support. I would also like to thank Lowcountry United FC for allowing me to play soccer at the semi-professional level. A special thanks to Coach Larry from Walterboro Soccer Club, Coach White, Coach Fidler and Coach Bailey.”

Bowman is the son of Kimbley Stephens. With a 4.094 GPA, he intends to pursue a degree in engineering or computer science.