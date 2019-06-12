Bennetts Point Road, other areas flooded
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2019 4:24 pm
Bennetts Point Road on Wednesday.
Colleton Fire-Rescue Station 2 units reported standing water on ACE Basin and Charleston highways (U.S. 17 and S.C. 64 in Jacksonboro.) Today there was a wreck there and the car was surrounded by water.
Station 21 units report Bennetts Point Road is also flooded now with more than 12 inches of moving water crossing the roadway at multiple places, said Dr. David Greene, deputy chief of Fire-Rescue.
