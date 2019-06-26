Benjamin David Gloeckler Jr. | Obituary

ROUND O – Mr. Benjamin David Gloeckler Jr., known by many as “Bennie”, age 84, entered into rest Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, at his home in Round O under the care of Amedysis Hospice.

Born July 30, 1934, in Downsville, New York, he was a son of the late Benjamin David Gloeckler, Sr. and the late Margaret Elizabeth Hughes Gloeckler. He served our country faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a retired Senior Manufacturing Designer having worked for Scintilla which at the time of his retirement had transitioned to Amphenol. He and his wife resided in New York until making the Lowcountry of South Carolina their home in 1999. He was a faithful member of Good Shepard Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was in the church choir. He was a member of the PEP Club in Walterboro, having served as Treasurer.

Surviving are: his wife of 55 years whom he married on October 19, 1963, Mrs. Eleanore Michel Gloeckler; their children, Rosina Matthews and her husband Jeff of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Niels Gloeckler of Bartonville, Illinios,and Alex Gloeckler and his wife Rebecca of Unadilla, New York; six grandchildren, James Babcock and his wife Tabitha, Elizabeth Babcock, Aaron Babcock, Zachary Gloeckler and his wife Brooke, Trenton Gloeckler and Katelyn Gloeckler; and five great grandchildren, Kaelynn Babcock, James P.Babcock, Kaedynce Babcock, Adalyn Gloeckler, and Callie Gloeckler. He was preceded in death by a daughter in 1986, AmySue Gloeckler; and two sisters, Virginia Gloeckler and Cynthia Gloeckler.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bennie may be made to the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church-General Fund, 100 May Street, Walterboro, S C 29488.

The Funeral Litany will be conducted at 11 o’clock, Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 May Street, Walterboro. The Reverend Rich Johnston officiating. The family has requested that members of the PEP Club serve as Honorary Escorts and their presence is requested at the Narthex of the Church at 10:30am that morning.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Sunday from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.