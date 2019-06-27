Beltline site expansion under consideration

Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 2:37 pm

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin reports that the county is in the early stages of undertaking improvements to the Beltline convenience site on Bells Highway.

“This is our highest volume convenience site by far and we know we will need to get something done,” Griffin said.

In the previous year, Colleton County’s 15 convenience sites collected 9,056.16 tons of household waste and discarded items.

More than one-third of that total came from the Beltline, the large convenience center on Robertson Boulevard.

In 2018, the Beltline site generated 2,270 tons of household waste, 1,042 tons of construction and demolition debris, 164 tons of yard waste, 63 tons of vehicle tires and 57 tons of cardboard for a total of 3598 tons.

The Cottageville convenience site was a distant second to the Beltline, generating 1,425 tons of waste.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Bennetts Point Site generated 68 tons of waste.

The potential for altering the convenience center was addressed during a recent airport commission meeting.

Griffin said since the Beltline convenience site is on Airport Commission property, the county will need permission to expand the site.

Griffin said that the county has not started design work on the planned changes to the convenience site, and he expects the proposed work will likely be a capital item for the 2021 budget year.