Bedard leaving as Colleton Prep’s softball coach

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep’s Head of School Jill Burttram confirmed Sunday June 2 that head softball Coach Gabby Bedard would not return to lead the program in 2019. Bedard spent two seasons at the helm of the program where she compiled a 29-13-1 record and finished runner-up in Region II-A (2019).

Bedard said, “It has been a great pleasure coaching at CPA for the past two years. I was so lucky to have been blessed with the girls, parents and assistant coaches that I had. They have absolutely made me a better person and coach. I was fortunate that the group of girls I coached for the past two years believed in me and trusted me each and every day. It is so hard coming in as a head coach with no experience as a coach, only a collegiate ball player. Coaching is so much harder than playing because you’re no longer worrying about yourself, but an entire team and staff. Luckily, the girls, my coaching staff and parents helped me along the way. I know that I have built lifelong friendships with many of these families, so our time doesn’t stop here. However, it is in my family’s best interest that I take a step away from ball and focus more so on my teaching career and handling a toddler. I wish my CPA family so much luck with their softball program and know that have such a great future ahead of them.”

Burttram said, “We are sad to see Coach Bedard leave us. However, it makes perfect sense as she lives in Summerville and has a small child, so naturally she would want to work closer to home. We will miss her and wish her the best.”

According to Burttram, a search for a new head softball coach is currently underway.