Barbecue competition in Cottageville tonight and tomorrow

The Town of Cottageville’s first barbecue competition, Cook-N-The-Park, will be tonight (Friday) from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tonight’s activities include barbecue, D.J. Skipper and movie night for children, sponsored by Cottageville Methodist Church.

Saturday barbecue dinners will be on sale for $7/plate along with Dunk-A-Cop, face painting for kids, snow cones, cotton candy and free entertainment.

Admission is free. Proceeds will go toward school supplies for Cottageville Elementary School.