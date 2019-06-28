Barbecue competition in Cottageville tonight and tomorrow
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2019 2:26 pm
The Town of Cottageville’s first barbecue competition, Cook-N-The-Park, will be tonight (Friday) from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tonight’s activities include barbecue, D.J. Skipper and movie night for children, sponsored by Cottageville Methodist Church.
Saturday barbecue dinners will be on sale for $7/plate along with Dunk-A-Cop, face painting for kids, snow cones, cotton candy and free entertainment.
Admission is free. Proceeds will go toward school supplies for Cottageville Elementary School.
