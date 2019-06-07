Ballet company to perform at Edisto Beach

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:59 pm

The Appalachian Ballet Company (ABC) will conclude its 47th season dancing at Bay Creek Park, Edisto Beach, on June 9 for the Arts in the Park summer series at 6 p.m.

The company will perform several selections from their very busy and successful season. Eighteen dancers are planning to be a part of the show. The ballet company has been directed by Amy Morton Vaughn for the past 22 years. The company’s founding director, Cheryl Van Metre, a well-known resident of Edisto, helped spear-head the committee to build the theatre in Bay Creek Park.

ABC will begin with selections from their “Bluejeans and Ballet” production featuring a few Elvis favorites. A variation from “The Nutcracker” will follow. The ballet “El Amor Brujo” was performed by ABC in February as guests of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. The ritual fire dance from this production will be presented along with a celebration dance from ABC’s “Peter Pan.” The company will show selections from choreographers Kylie Morton Berry and Laura Morton. These two contemporary works were featured at the Southeastern Regional Ballet Association festival in Athens, Georgia in May. Guests Laura Morton, ABC alum, and James La Russa from Atlanta, Ga., will also return this summer to perform a pas de deux. The summer evening will conclude with a classical piece from the ballet “The Sleeping Beauty.”

Bring food, drink, chairs or blankets and enjoy this entertaining evening sponsored by the town of Edisto Beach, Edisto Chamber of Commerce and the Edisto Art Guild. The performance is free and open to the public.