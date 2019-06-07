Arden Lommen | Obituaries

Arden Eliot Lommen, 85, of Walterboro, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019 after fighting a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Arden had a deep connection with God, his wife, his family and the world in which he relished being a part of for 85 years.

Born on the family farmstead near Hatton, North Dakota on March 5, 1934, his parents were Don and Marie Lommen. Arden spent most of his early years in Hatton and Fordville, North Dakota before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he graduated from Southwest High School in 1952. Upon graduation he attended the University of Minnesota where he met the love of his life, Mary Larson. Mary and Arden were married on June 30th, 1956. Before graduation, Arden was drafted into the United States Army where he was rated as a marksman. Arden served in West Germany. Upon release from the Army, Arden finished his Degree in Education. Arden obtained his Master’s Degree from St. Cloud State with an emphasis in Special Education. Arden’s teaching career spanned 33 years and he taught in school districts in Minnesota, Michigan and South Carolina. Arden loved to play card games, trivia games and most of all, chess.

Faithfully attending Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Walterboro for 45 years, Arden was a member of the church choir. Arden supported The American Red Cross via donation and helping to advertise blood drives. Strongly believing in education, Arden was an avid reader and encouraged everyone to learn as much as possible.

Arden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary of Walterboro, daughter Kim Perri (Alex) of Bluffton and sons Chris (Debbie) of Alparetta, Ga., Greg (Scott) of Las Vegas, Nev., Peter (Jessica) of Liberty Township, Ohio and Jamie (Georgette) of Grayson, Ga. Aden is also survived by his sister, Carol of Las Vegas. Arden’s love of live was only surpassed by the love he had for his 16 grandchildren.

Arden was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marie and his eldest daughter Debbie Seabrook.

Arden’s unique outlook on life will be sorely missed by all that knew or encountered him throughout his life. Never meeting or knowing a stranger, Arden enticed people to meet and talk with him via his world famous propeller hat. A celebration of Arden’s life will be on June 22, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church 124 S. Memorial Ave. Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. In lieu of flowers, the “Arden Lommen Educational Fund” has been established to help staff pursue education advancements. Donations may be made to The Benton House of Bluffton. 8 Hampton Lake Drive Bluffton, SC 29910 or you may donate to Good Shepard Lutheran Church “Wallace Fund.” 106 May Street Walterboro, SC 29488.