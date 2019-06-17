Angris Stone | Obituaries

Angris Stone

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Angris Morris Stone, known by all as “Stoney”, age 85, entered into rest Friday morning, June 14, 2019.

Born August 11, 1933, in Seneca, he was a son of the late Walter and Nora Stone.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Hughes Cemetery, Round O.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.