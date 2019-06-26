Angels ousted from series early

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Angel All-Stars came up short against the Bluffton Angels in a best-of-three series played Friday June 21 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Colleton County lost 20-13 in game one and 12-1 in game two.

In game one, Gabrielle Sineath and Breland Cain were 3-3 at the plate. Lila Sineath was 2-2. McKenzie Cochran, Kendra Daniels, Samauriah Breland, Mariya Hiott and Shayna Johnson had hits.

Johnson scored the Angels’ only run in game two after reaching on a triple.

“I was hopeful in game one,” said Coach Nicole Cain. “The girls started out strong but errors in the second inning allowed Bluffton to score seven runs. We just could not recover.

“In game two, we faced a strong Bluffton pitcher,” said Cain. “The girls didn’t face a pitcher like that during regular season play. All my pitchers were first-year pitchers, but I am confident they will flourish in the years to come. Dixie Softball changed the age requirements this year, so we only had two players on our team that played in this age group last year.

“I am so proud of all of them for stepping up and accepting the challenge of being an All-Star,” said Cain. “I can’t wait to see these girls next season and I’ll be excited to see how much they grow and improve.”

The Angels 2019 roster included: Samauriah Breland, Julia Busch, Breland Cain, McKenzie Cochran, Kendra Daniels, Mariya Hiott, Shayna Johnson, Jakema Kinsey, Gabrielle Sineath, Lila Sineath, Ansley Snead and Ke’Moni Williams. Assistant coaches are Cody Salisbury and Shanese Middleton.