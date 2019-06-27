Airport celebration

The South Carolina Aviation Association will be joining the celebration when the Lowcountry Regional Airport hosts an open house to show off its new terminal building.

Airport Commission Chairperson Becky Hill says the open house will be held August 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The date was chosen, Hill explained, to have the open house coincide with South Carolina Aviation Week, held from Aug. 18-24.

Hill explained that during Aviation Week, the association will highlight three airports in the state — Lowcountry Regional Airport, Orangeburg Municipal Airport and Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport.

To help celebrate the opening of the renovated and expanded terminal, the board is inviting a wide array of local, state and federal officials.

John T. Stieglitz III, the county’s capital projects and purchasing director, said that last week Mitchell Construction was going though the final punch-list phase of the project that will signal completion of the construction project.

The expansion and renovation of the existing 40-year-old terminal was made possible through the allocation of $1.7 million from the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax.

The work included expanding the terminal building from 3,200 square feet to 6,400 square feet.

The old building was completely gutted and the exterior was given a major overhaul, giving it a completely new look.

The doubling of the square footage of the building allowed for a new training center, pilots’ lounge, new and improved restrooms and kitchen facilities.

The Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission, which spent years meeting in cramped quarters at the airport, will return to the terminal to find a new, larger meeting room that will also serve as a conference room for Colleton County’s economic development work.