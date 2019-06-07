Adult Ed holds graduation

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:53 pm

Colleton County Adult Education held commencement on May 31 at the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School.

Twenty-one members of the Class of 2019 received their diplomas from Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster.

Graduates were: Jordan Christian Adkins, Shandell Lynn Brinson, Heather Necole Colson, Casey Lynn Demers, Sara Denise Hiers, Tyler Brandon Levanowitz, Debbie Ann Needham, Kelsey Joyce Robertson, Billy Wayne Stone, Teera Ivy Wade, Miranda Nichole Yocum, Patricia Grace Beckett, Andrew Clement Coe, Vanessa Dale Creel, Morgan Jean Garris, Emily Patricia Manigo, Cassie Richard Pearce, Miranda Judith Shaffer, Faith Nichole Stiles and Kyra Shae Writesel.

Cory Darius Frasier gave the invocation followed by greetings from Jordan Christian Adkins. The graduates’ message was delivered by Vanessa Dale Creel. Adult Ed Director Chris Horvath presented “Expressions of Success. Denise Wright read “Dare to Dream.” Dr. Foster then gave the graduation message and presented diplomas.