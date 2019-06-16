A call to the fathers of Colleton County | Faith

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:45 am

Regarding my request last week, I pray that you are continuing in prayer for the churches of Colleton, as we are in desperate need of revival. And, for this reason, we are praying through the book of Jude for the remainder of the month of June. I pray you will be moved in heart to join us in doing so.

However, this week, with the church still in the forefront of mind, we must also turn our attention and our prayers to the holiday we will observe this Sunday. And, as we approach this holiday that we in the U.S. have designated to celebrate fathers and fatherhood, we — as thinking Christians committed to the Scriptures — must be aware of the father’s eroding role in the home and in society at large, a role that is under threat from both internal and external forces.

From the troubling rate in which fathers are abandoning their families to the hostilities of the sexual revolution, the role of the father has never been so confusing and controversial as it is now. This is why the church must be the unshakable pillar of truth its head, Jesus Christ, has called it to be. For, although the whole world lies in the power of the evil one, we who are born of God know that the One who is in us is greater than the one in the world.

Upon the cross of our redemption, Jesus Christ overcame the world. There, alone to die the death we deserved for the sins we have committed, He not only paid the penalty of our sin; He simultaneously cleansed us in the waters of His grace. Only through this Savior’s precious blood are we, thereby, cleansed from all unrighteousness and are our eyes opened wide to the wiles of the devil.

Along with His indwelling Spirit to teach and guide us, He has also given us His world, which is without error or falsehood and is perfectly sufficient to lead us in all matters of godliness.

So, to the fathers of Colleton County and beyond, regardless of the individual circumstances of your life, will you acknowledge in true humility your need for a heavenly Father, to lead you and guide you in His everlasting way?

As the prophet Malachi writes, “Have we not all one Father? Has not one God created us?” (Malachi 2:10).

He has, and in love He calls us to know Him, be saved and serve Him in this life. Come to your heavenly Father. Open the Bible, His holy word. Commit your life into His powerful hands. Know His salvation, His love, and His direction.

For, before one can truly be a godly father, they must first know their God, their heavenly Father, and be His child.

In your prayers, please remember the churches and fathers of Colleton. And, until next week, may God bless you all.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)