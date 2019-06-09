A call to the churches of Colleton | Faith

A few weeks ago, I was saddened to discover a blatant and sickening departure from the divinely expressed will of God, a parade of sin that a church embraced, encouraged and boastfully shared over social media.

Many evangelicals are quick to assume that such abominations are only occurring below the dim glow of secular city light. But, that has been proven to be far from the truth. Such vile acts of perversion are being sanctioned by and committed in rural “churches” with laughing and cheering.

Are our eyes so blinded by sin that we do not fear the judgment to come, not only for this present generation but the next, whom we have been entrusted by the Almighty to lead in the everlasting way?

We are in desperate need of revival.

That is why I am calling for the believers of Colleton County and beyond to be in constant prayer for the churches of this beloved, rural county. For the remainder of this month of June, will you join me in praying through the book of Jude, for the sake of our churches that they may contend for the faith and persevere through this confusing and tempting age? Through this, and by the grace that flows freely from the throne of God, we and our community will know ever more fully Him who is able to keep us from stumbling and present us blameless before the presence of His glory, for His kingdom come. Amen.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)