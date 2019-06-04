4-H summer day camps begin June 20

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:40 am

2019 4-H Summer Day Camps where youth have the opportunity to learn valuable lessons about nature, develop teamwork skills, or learn a new skill are accepting applications.

This year’s Day Camps include:

Basic Crochet for Kids: Cost: $10 per child, Ages 9-18. June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colleton Extension Office, Bring your own lunch.

Woods, Water, & Wildlife: Cost: $20 per child, Ages 7-13. June 25-27, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walterboro Nature Sanctuary, Bring your own lunch.

Explore 4-H Cost: $30 per child, Ages 7-13. July 24, 9a.m. to 3 p.m. Colleton Extension Office, lunch is included.

To participate in any 4-H activity, youth will need to complete an application form, available through the local Clemson Extension Office. All applications and payments are due by June 17.

For more information, contact Dawn Stuckey, County 4-H Agent at dstucke@clemson.edu or call the Colleton County Clemson Extension office at 843-549-2595, Ext 128.