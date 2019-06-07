2019 Public alligator hunting lottery to close June 15

If you haven’t already applied, there is only one week left to enter the 2019 Public Alligator Hunting season lottery drawing.

A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a preference point for use in future alligator lottery hunts.

This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 14 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 12.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 15. Tag fees, if selected, are $100. Additional fees apply for nonresident applicants.

By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program’s research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.

Please check the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html for more alligator hunting information and any changes or updates.

The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts, and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons.

If you encounter problems with applying please contact SCDNR at 803-734-3887 before continuing. Do not create a new customer profile if you have ever applied for the Alligator Lottery Hunt in the past.